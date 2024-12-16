No injuries reported after fire engulfs Bartlett garage

No injuries were reported Sunday night after fire engulfed a detached garage along Army Trail Road in Bartlett, authorities said. Courtesy of the Bartlett Fire Protection District

No injuries were reported after fire broke out Sunday night inside a detached garage in Bartlett, authorities said Monday.

According to the Bartlett Fire Protection District, firefighters arriving on the scene in the 28W700 block of Army Trail Road reported heavy smoke and flames visible from the rear of the building.

The fire was declared under control at 10:34 p.m., but firefighters continued to ventilate smoke and fire gases and perform salvage, overhaul, and investigative activities after extinguishing the fire.

Damage estimates were not available Monday and fire district investigators continue to investigate the cause of the blaze.

Thirty-six firefighters fought the fire, staffing four fire engines, two ladder trucks, four water tenders and three ambulances that responded to the scene, along with five command officers, officials said. Units from the Hanover Park, Streamwood, Fox River Countryside, East Dundee, Pingree Grove, and South Elgin fire departments were among the initial responders to the scene as part of an automatic aid agreement.

Bartlett police assisted at the scene with traffic and crowd control. Hanover Township Emergency Services assisted at the scene with community service and support.