Girls basketball Top 20

Records through Dec. 15

Team Comment

1. Fremd (9-2) C. Urlacher a force at both ends

2. Waubonsie Valley (10-1) Mporokoso 21 points in 59-54 loss to Fremd

3. Benet (9-1) Forced 21 turnovers in win over 8-2 Nazareth

4. St. Charles North (11-0) Defense has been suffocating

5. Huntley (10-0) Dominated Hersey

6. Prospect (8-2) Linke averages close to 20 points per game

7. Montini (7-3) Solid victories over Hersey, Trinity

8. Downers North (7-2) Impressive 41-36 win over Maine South

9. St. Charles East (7-2) Reed 21 points vs. Palatine caps 3-0 week

10. Maine South (8-3) Pape, Kobylarczyk average 12 ppg

11. Rolling Meadows (8-1) Key game Friday vs. Prospect

12. Glenbard West (8-2) 3-0 start in West Suburban Silver

13. Libertyville (7-4) 4-0 NSC start includes Stevenson, LZ wins

14. Batavia (6-2) King 20 points, Crane 18 vs. Wheaton N.

15. Glenbard South (9-1) Going to be tough to beat in Upstate Eight

16. Stevenson (4-3) Offense went cold against Libertyville

17. Lake Zurich (5-5) Every loss to a team in Daily Herald top 16

18. Hersey (6-4) G. Grabowy big 3-point threat

19. St Viator (7-2) No. 10 in Class 3A poll

20. Hinsdale Central (6-3) Tough schedule continues Friday vs. DGN

Others to watch: Wheaton Warrenville South 6-4, Grayslake Central 8-3, Mundelein 6-3, Naperville Central 5-6, Neuqua Valley 5-6, Cary-Grove 7-2, York 4-5, Kaneland 6-3, Naperville North 5-4, Geneva 3-6, Lake Park 5-4, Barrington 4-6, Wauconda 8-1, Larkin 7-3, Crystal Lake South 6-3, Glenbard East 6-4, West Chicago 10-1, West Aurora 6-2