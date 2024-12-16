Hateful eight: Bears lose again to the Vikings

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams runs from Minnesota Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel during Monday’ night’s game in Minneapolis. AP

MINNEAPOLIS — The Bears fired the offensive coordinator. They fired the head coach. Yet, they remain the same team.

No sequence embodied that more during Monday night’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, 30-12, than a third-quarter goal-line opportunity.

The Bears were threatening to make it a one-possession game. On first-and-goal from the 1-yard line, running back D’Andre Swift followed extra lineman Doug Kramer into the end zone and the Bears had their first touchdown of the night.

Except for one thing.

Kramer, the sixth offensive lineman, apparently didn’t report as an eligible receiver before lining up at the fullback position. The officials threw a flag and wiped the touchdown off the scoreboard.

It was not the first time the jumbo package backfired on the Bears this season. Notably, quarterback Caleb Williams and Kramer fumbled the exchange on a handoff at the goal line in Week 8 against Washington.

Later during Monday night’s goal-line opportunity, left tackle Kiran Amegadjie was called for holding, which sent the offense moving backward again. On third-and-goal, Williams threw a pass that bounced off Keenan Allen’s hands for an incompletion.

The Bears settled for a field goal. The entire odyssey felt like it had former head coach Matt Eberflus' fingerprints all over it, not to mention former offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s. But no, this is interim head coach Thomas Brown’s team at this point.

But the more things change, the more they remain the same.

If Bears fans were hoping their team would look better in game No. 2 under Brown, they were sorely mistaken Monday night. Much like a week ago against San Francisco, the Bears scored zero points in the first half and were never truly competitive in the game.

The Bears (4-10) lost their eighth consecutive game for just the seventh time in franchise history (and the second time in the past three seasons). They were already mathematically eliminated from playoff contention entering the game Monday.

Williams and the offense failed to find the end zone until there were six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

The troubles for the Bears offense, though, began well before kickoff. Starting left tackle Braxton Jones, who was not previously on the injury report, didn’t travel with the team on Sunday due to a concussion.

Without Jones, the Bears started Amegadjie at left tackle. The third-round draft pick out of Yale (and Hinsdale Central) made his first career start. Unfortunately, Amegadjie allowed one sack and was flagged for four penalties.

With the offensive line struggling, Williams didn’t stand a chance. The rookie No. 1 overall draft pick threw for 191 yards and one score on 18-of-31 passing. He connected with Allen for a late touchdown.

Brown was aggressive from the start. On the first series of the game, he kept his offense on the field for fourth-and-1 from the Bears' own 39-yard line. It backfired. Swift couldn’t make the line to gain and the Bears turned it over on downs.

On the other side, the Vikings showed why they are a 12-2 football team gearing up for a postseason run in January. Quarterback Sam Darnold didn’t play particularly well Monday, but the Vikings moved the football down field and eventually wore down the Bears’ defense.

Star receiver Justin Jefferson went for 73 yards and a touchdown on seven catches. Darnold finished his night 24-of-40 passing for 231 yards with a touchdown and an interception.