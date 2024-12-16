Des Plaines firm fined by U.S. Labor Department over hazards

A Des Plaines company that allowed employees to work without proper safety equipment has been fined $288,087 by the U.S. Labor Department, the agency announced Monday.

Employees with Sunrun Installations Services were observed by Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigators working without fall protection gear while installing solar panels at two suburban homes, according to the news release.

The safety violations occurred in June and August, officials said.

The company was cited for similar violations in Massachusetts in 2022 and New Jersey in 2023, the release states.

No falls or injuries were reported in the news release.