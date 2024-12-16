Boys basketball Top 20
Records through Dec. 15
Team Comment
1. Waubonsie Valley (8-0) No. 1 seed at Jacobs’ Hinkle tournament
2. Warren (5-2) Headed to Hammond, Ind. this weekend
3. Benet (8-1) Wright saves day in OT win over Marist
4. Rolling Meadows (8-1) Plays Prospect before York’s Tosh tourney
5. Hersey (8-0) Pomis nails 3-pointer to beat Hoffman in OT
6. Downers North (8-0) Headed to Wheeling for holiday tourney
7. Glenbard West (8-0) Abushanab making immediate impact
8. Fremd (7-1) Vikings dominating the boards so far
9. Geneva (8-0) Rallied in fourth quarter to beat Glenbard North
10. Hinsdale Central (6-2) Headed to Downers Grove North on Friday
11. Crystal Lake South (7-2) Lost in final seconds to FVC leader McHenry
12. Barrington (4-2) Gray 28 points, 5 boards in Prospect win
13. Hoffman Estates (6-2) Forced 25 turnovers in Schaumburg victory
14. Schaumburg (6-2) Trying to rebound from Hoffman loss vs. Fremd
15. Downers South (5-2) Fell short in tough test vs. Kenwood
16. Stevenson (5-3) Dropped OT battle to Mundelein
17. Libertyville (6-1) Lost first game in OT to Stevenson
18. Metea Valley (6-2) Miller 23 points in win over Neuqua Valley
19. Palatine (4-4) Impressive 20-point victory over Barrington
20. WW South (5-3) Should be fun vs. Wheaton North on Friday
Others to watch: Wheaton North 5-3, Batavia 5-3, Conant 5-3, York 4-4, Mundelein 4-4, Kaneland 7-1, Burlington Central 5-3, Wheaton Academy 8-0, Naperville North 6-2, Neuqua Valley 3-4 , St. Viator 4-3, Grayslake Central 7-1, Vernon Hills 5-3, IC Catholic Prep 6-1, Aurora Christian 7-2, Jacobs 6-2, Prospect 3-5, St. Charles East 4-3