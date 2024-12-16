Boys basketball Top 20

Records through Dec. 15

Team Comment

1. Waubonsie Valley (8-0) No. 1 seed at Jacobs’ Hinkle tournament

2. Warren (5-2) Headed to Hammond, Ind. this weekend

3. Benet (8-1) Wright saves day in OT win over Marist

4. Rolling Meadows (8-1) Plays Prospect before York’s Tosh tourney

5. Hersey (8-0) Pomis nails 3-pointer to beat Hoffman in OT

6. Downers North (8-0) Headed to Wheeling for holiday tourney

7. Glenbard West (8-0) Abushanab making immediate impact

8. Fremd (7-1) Vikings dominating the boards so far

9. Geneva (8-0) Rallied in fourth quarter to beat Glenbard North

10. Hinsdale Central (6-2) Headed to Downers Grove North on Friday

11. Crystal Lake South (7-2) Lost in final seconds to FVC leader McHenry

12. Barrington (4-2) Gray 28 points, 5 boards in Prospect win

13. Hoffman Estates (6-2) Forced 25 turnovers in Schaumburg victory

14. Schaumburg (6-2) Trying to rebound from Hoffman loss vs. Fremd

15. Downers South (5-2) Fell short in tough test vs. Kenwood

16. Stevenson (5-3) Dropped OT battle to Mundelein

17. Libertyville (6-1) Lost first game in OT to Stevenson

18. Metea Valley (6-2) Miller 23 points in win over Neuqua Valley

19. Palatine (4-4) Impressive 20-point victory over Barrington

20. WW South (5-3) Should be fun vs. Wheaton North on Friday

Others to watch: Wheaton North 5-3, Batavia 5-3, Conant 5-3, York 4-4, Mundelein 4-4, Kaneland 7-1, Burlington Central 5-3, Wheaton Academy 8-0, Naperville North 6-2, Neuqua Valley 3-4 , St. Viator 4-3, Grayslake Central 7-1, Vernon Hills 5-3, IC Catholic Prep 6-1, Aurora Christian 7-2, Jacobs 6-2, Prospect 3-5, St. Charles East 4-3

Edvardas Stasys hits a shot during Benet’s overtime win over Marist on Friday. The Redwings check in at No. 3 in this week’s Daily Herald Top 20.