‘Luxury’ car condos could soon roll into Gilberts

A digital rendering shows the BeSpoke Motor Union car condos proposed in Gilberts. Courtesy of village of Gilberts

Developers are getting closer to getting a green light from village board members to build a “luxury” car condominium complex with retail and clubhouse space in Gilberts.

BeSpoke Motor Union describes the condos as a “country club for car enthusiasts” that provide a space for people to store luxury cars. The plan calls for 156 “highly customizable” units in 10 two-story buildings.

Car condos are a relatively new fad popping up in the area, with other developers working on similar facilities in Crystal Lake, Barrington and South Barrington. Trailblazers Iron Gate Motor Condos have been operating in Naperville since 2015. The Crystal Lake development called Redline Motor Condos, owned by Mayor Haig Haleblian, was approved by the city council in August. Developers aim to construct 25 two-story garage condo units at 7225 Teckler Blvd.

The Gilberts Village Board unanimously approved a preliminary plan for the local proposal last week. That followed a 3-1 vote last month by the village plan commission against a recommendation for approval. BeSpoke Motor Union will return to village board for final plan approval in January, company owner Cliff Cadle said.

A site map of the BeSpoke Motor Union car condos proposed in Gilberts. Courtesy of village of Gilberts

Developers requested a special-use permit for the business, which is planned on 19 acres at the northern corner of Tyrell Road and Columbia Lane in Kane County. The undeveloped land is currently zoned commercial, with single-family homes and a park neighboring the property.

The plan includes a 5,000-square-foot clubhouse with food service, a bar and possibly pickle ball courts and locker rooms with showers. A retail space is open to the public that could be occupied by a food service company or a business that relates to the property like a custom-order dealership or a vehicle service and repair shop.

If approved, developers plan to build in four phases, with the first phase including 26 units and a retail building starting in the spring with a fall finish. The owner-occupied units are expected to sell in the mid-$300,000 range, Cadle said.

The rows of willow trees that outline the property will remain and Cadle will not be tearing them down for the construction, he said.

Cadle started the company about three years ago and has been planning and searching for the right location of his first condo community. He said he hopes to support and bring the car community together.

“I’m a car guy, and this all started because of my own need for more storage for vehicles that I have,” he said. “I just figured, if I have issues with storage and there’s nothing in the northwest suburbs, there’s got to be others who need it.”

Some residents raised concerns about the project at previous village meetings, including its proximity to the surrounding residential area and to Town Center Park. Others worried the business would bring increased traffic, noise and air pollution.

Other residents and business owners also have shown support for the development, Gilberts Village President Guy Zambetti said.

“At the night of the board meeting, we got a bunch of different businesses and residents that said, ‘We want this,’” he said.

Zambetti said he is looking forward to adding something unique and potentially drawing in other business to the village because of the car condos.

“I love that it does seem that there are people that gravitate towards this,” he said. “There’s been some heads turned.”