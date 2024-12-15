‘Wrapping our arms around the community’: The Outreach House helps with food, clothing, utilities

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Catherine Lynott, executive director of The Outreach House, helps volunteer Tom Hephner unload donations before guests arrive at the Lombard facility.

Most charities refer to the people they serve as clients.

At Lombard's The Outreach House, employees and volunteers call them guests, a moniker inspired by the organization's name and its mission of providing food, clothing, diapers and emergency financial assistance to residents of York Township, as well as Glendale Heights and Addison.

“When someone comes to your house, they're a guest,” said Executive Director Catherine Lynott. “We see (guest) as an extension of our focus on dignity.”

To that end, The Outreach House's food and clothing pantries operate like traditional stores where guests stroll aisles shopping for what they need. Offerings include: fresh produce, canned goods, meat and dairy items; clean, gently used, seasonal clothing for infants through seniors; clean, gently used toys and books; diapers, baby wipes and lotions; personal hygiene products; and cleaning supplies.

When The Outreach House opened its facility two years ago, volunteers served 200 families a week. Now they serve close to 550 families weekly, said Lynott, who characterized the efforts as “wrapping our arms around the community.”

The Outreach House is among five recipients of the Daily Herald/Robert R. McCormick Foundation Neighbors in Need fundraising campaign, now in its fourth year. As part of the partnership, the McCormick Foundation contributes 50 cents for every dollar readers donate to the fund, with proceeds distributed equally to the five charities.

Established in 2003 to house the First Church of Lombard's financial assistance program and First Things First (which provides clothes, diapers and other necessities for infants and toddlers), The Outreach House expanded in 2021 to include First United Methodist Church of Lombard's Lombard/Villa Park's food pantry and clothes closet. The following year, the organization moved to 805 S. Main St., where it operates all four programs.

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com The Outreach House volunteer Kimberly Wall stocks a refrigerator as guests make their way through the Lombard food pantry. The Outreach House also provides seasonal clothing for all ages, diapers and other necessities for infants and young children, and financial assistance for people facing utility disconnection.

About 15% of guests are seniors, according to Lynott. Many are young families seeking food, children's clothing and other supplies, including diapers for which there is high demand. Currently, the organization distributes between 20,000 and 23,000 diapers per month, Lynott said, adding they accept donations of adult diapers and open packages of diapers.

The final year at their previous location, volunteers distributed 204 winter coats. Last year they distributed 1,400. So far this year, they’ve handed out 800 coats.

The community has embraced the charity, and supporters give generously of their money, materials and their time. A local contractor donates $500 for every contract he signs, Lynott said. A 90-year-old volunteer knitted five hats for the clothes closet, and employees from area schools and businesses regularly volunteer at the facility.

“It's almost overwhelming how much support we're getting,” she said.

The Outreach House also assists residents facing utility shut-offs.

“I can't tell you how many people come here with a final disconnection notice who say, 'I never thought I would be in this situation. I never thought I'd need to ask for help like this,'” Lynott said, adding, “That's why we're here.”

Lynott hopes for the day people will no longer need charities like The Outreach House. That day is not today.

“There are always going to be phases in life where people need help,” she said, “where there are needs, The Outreach House is here to meet them.”

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Cathy Folz, left, greets a guest at The Outreach House in Lombard, where she’s been a volunteer for six years.

On Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings, Wednesday evenings, Thursday afternoons and the third Saturday of every month, The Outreach House volunteers like Cathy Folz pass out numbers to waiting guests who enter when their number is called. If they run out of numbers, they start a waitlist. Everyone gets to shop, said Folz, “we never say, 'Sorry we can’t serve you.'”

She encourages visits from first-timers.

“Please come,” she said. “We will make you feel so welcome. I know it’s hard taking that first step, but we want to help you.”

John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.com Michelle Weiland and her brother Stephen, from Lombard’s Saint Pius X Church in Lombard, unload dozens of boxes of diapers at The Outreach House, which distributes between 20,000 and 23,000 diapers monthly to needy families in York Township, Glendale Heights and Addison.

Sydney has used The Outreach House services and urges other potential guests to do the same.

“If you need help don’t be too prideful to ask for help,” said the married mother of four whose family is “one paycheck away from losing it all.”

Thanks to The Outreach House and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), they eat every night.

“It’s the best food pantry around. The volunteers who work there are kind … it's a really special place,” she said. “You truly feel accepted.”

To donate to Neighbors in Need, visit dailyherald.com/neighbors.