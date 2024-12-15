Police: Three arrested after carjacking report, chase in Naperville

Ezequiel Lopez-Bey

Three suspects were arrested Saturday night after fleeing from Naperville police investigating a carjacking report, authorities said Sunday.

According to police, officers were called to the 1800 block of South Washington Street at 7:11 p.m. while attempting to locate a black GMC Acadia that had been reported carjacked an hour earlier in another suburb.

After finding a matching vehicle running and backed into a parking space in an apartment complex, officers used their squad cars to block it from driving away, police said.

The three suspects then ran away, but two were quickly captured, police said.

A third suspect was seen fleeing with a handgun, according to police. He scaled several fences before officers lost sight of him, but later was found with the help of a police dog hiding in backyard shed, police said. A firearm was recovered in a nearby backyard, police added.

That man later was identified as Ezequiel Lopez-Bey, 22, of Palatine, police said. He is charged with resisting a peace officer, receiving, possessing or selling a stolen motor vehicle or essential part, and felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated fleeing and eluding.

Andrew B. De Lance, 19, of Arlington Heights, is charged with receiving, possessing or selling a stolen motor vehicle or essential part, and resisting a peace officer.

Andrew B. De Lance

De Lance and Lopez-Bey both were transferred to the DuPage County jail to await a court appearance, police said.

The third suspect was identified as a juvenile and released pending court proceedings.

Naperville police said they received assistance from the Aurora and Shorewood police departments and the Will County Sheriff’s Office.