Five charged with burglary, theft from Oak Brook store

Shavaughn Johnson

Four women and a juvenile face felony burglary and retail theft charges alleging they stole hundreds of dollars in merchandise from the Oak Brook Nordstrom Rack store Friday night.

Shavaughn Johnson, 18, of the 300 block of South Western Avenue in Chicago; D’Errika Thrasher 18, of the 300 block of South Oakley Boulevard in Chicago; and Alanah Booker, 22, of the 300 block of West Ogden Avenue in Naperville, each appeared in court Sunday and were released pending court dates Jan. 6, officials said.

Each is charged with one count of burglary and retail theft, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office. Johnson faces an additional charge of aggravated battery to a police officer alleging she punched a police officer in the chest and bit his arm while being arrested, prosecutors said Sunday.

A 16-year-old female juvenile is charged with one count each of retail theft and burglary, officials said.

According to prosecutors, the defendants entered the store at 8:35 p.m. Friday, took numerous items of clothing and fragrances valued at more than $300 in all and left without paying.

Oak Brook police arrested all four outside the business, authorities said.

“I want to make it perfectly clear, as we are now in the heart of the holiday season, in DuPage County we will not tolerate any type of behavior that disrupts our businesses or threatens public safety,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said Sunday in an announcement of the charges.

As a condition of their release, the defendants are prohibited from entering the Oak Brook Nordstrom Rack store, officials said.

In a separate case, authorities said, Darnella Williams, 19, of the 1000 block of South 15th Avenue in Maywood, was charged with one count of burglary and retail theft stemming from allegations she stole more than $715 in merchandise from the store earlier Friday evening. She was released from custody pending a Jan. 10 court appearance.

Alanah Booker

D’Errika Thrasher