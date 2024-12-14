49-year sentence for Elgin man convicted of sexually abusing child

Ernesto Velasquez-Jimenez

An Elgin man convicted in October of sexually assaulting a child received a 49-year prison sentence, the Kane County state’s attorney’s office announced Saturday.

Ernesto Velasquez-Jimenez, 36, was convicted in October of three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and seven counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child. The defendant must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Velasquez-Jimenez abused the child, who was under 13, multiple times between October 2021 and June 2023, according to a prepared statement from the Kane County State’s Attorney. Prosecutors also introduced evidence the defendant abused the victim’s sibling in DuPage County.

“The defendant’s repeated conduct will forever change the lives of the children he abused, but their bravery in coming forward will make sure it will not happen again,” said Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie L. Mosser in a prepared statement.

Mosser praised the survivors for coming forward, saying “their victim impact letters were heard and taken into consideration in this 49-year sentence. Their voices held the defendant accountable for his crimes and will protect any other children from being victimized” by him.

Mosser also thanked Bikers Against Child Abuse and the Elgin Crisis Center “for their continued advocacy through sentencing.”