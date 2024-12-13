advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Transportation

More Pace buses coming to Cook, DuPage and Lake

Posted December 13, 2024 6:01 pm
Marni Pyke
 

As ridership grows, Pace is expanding service on a number of popular routes in Cook, DuPage and Lake counties.

Upgrades in service hours and frequency began this week as part of the suburban bus agency’s commitment to strengthening its network and providing what passengers want, officials said.

“Pace recently served the highest monthly total of riders throughout our entire system since the COVID-19 pandemic began, carrying more than 2 million riders this past October,” Executive Director Melinda Metzger said in a statement.

“Pace is reimagining our transit network to meet customers’ evolving needs, and our riders have responded accordingly.”

Here are some specifics on improvements to northwest suburban trips being offered as pilot projects.

• Additional trips plus increased service hours and frequency on Route 322, between Yorktown Center in Lombard and Cicero.

• Extra trips and longer service hours on weekends on Route 301, between the Forest Park CTA stop and the Wheaton Metra station.

• New weekend service on Route 563, between downtown Waukegan and North Chicago, including Great Lakes Naval Station.

• Longer hours of service and extra trips on weekdays on Route 564 between downtown Waukegan and Fountain Square.

• Three more Saturday trips on Route 565 between the Waukegan Metra station and the College of Lake County.

• Additional trips weekdays and Saturdays on Route 569 between North Chicago and Waukegan, and Route 571 between Waukegan and Zion.

Pace leaders are reinventing the agency with hopes of dramatically expanding service, assuming an increase in state funding.

Two scenarios are under consideration — one that would offer more buses in busy commuter areas, and another that would expand service across the region but typically not bus frequency.

Riders can find out more about Pace’s Revision plan and fill out a survey at pacebus.com/revision.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
News Pace Transportation
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company