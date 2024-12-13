advertisement
News

South Barrington police officer lauded for lifesaving efforts

Posted December 13, 2024 3:00 pm
Russell Lissau
 

A South Barrington police officer is being lauded for helping to rescue someone who’d stopped breathing.

Officer David Duhamel received a Lifesaving Award during Monday’s village board meeting.

The commendation stemmed from Duhamel’s actions on Sept. 8.

That afternoon, he responded to a medical emergency at a home on Mohawk Drive and found an 81-year-old man who’d stopped breathing and had no pulse, Chief Michael Garrison said.

Duhamel performed CPR for 5 minutes until firefighters and paramedics arrived and took over.

The man was taken to Ascension Saint Alexius Hospital in Hoffman Estates. He eventually recovered and was released about two weeks later, Garrison said.

On Monday, Garrison called Duhamel’s commitment to helping people an inspiration.

“Your decisive assessment and actions undoubtedly made a lifesaving difference in a critical moment, demonstrating an extraordinary level of skill, character and humanity,” Garrison said. “Your courage not only saved a life but also serves as a reminder of the impact one individual can have on the lives of others.”

Duhamel has been with the department for six years. He also is a member of the suburban Major Case Assistance Team’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction unit.

Duhamel couldn’t be reached for comment Friday.

