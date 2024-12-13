More apartments, stores could be coming to downtown Des Plaines

Advent Properties wants to construct an apartment building with ground-floor retail space on what now is a parking lot and vacant land in downtown Des Plaines, as shown in this overhead image. Courtesy of City of Des Plaines

Months after it first was proposed, a plan for a seven-story apartment building with ground-floor retail spaces in downtown Des Plaines will be reviewed by the city council Monday.

Chicago-based Advent Properties is behind the plan, which focuses on nearly 3 acres of land at 760 Lee St. Some of the privately-owned site is a parking lot and the rest is undeveloped, according to city documents.

Commercial buildings once stood on the site.

Advent Properties proposes 278 apartments and 8,500 square feet of retail space. A mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments is planned.

Indoor and outdoor parking would be available, according to city documents.

A private park that would be open to the public is proposed, too.

The plan has changed since it first was unveiled at a March open house at city hall. At that time, a six-story building was envisioned.

The city council will consider the project as a planned unit development when it meets at 7 p. m. Monday at city hall, 1420 Miner St. The discussion will be the council’s first review of the preliminary proposal.

A second review will be needed for approval of the preliminary plan, and eventually the council will be asked to consider the final plan.

Monday’s council meeting will be open to the public but also can be viewed live online at desplainesil.gov.