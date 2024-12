Luminarias and the full moon light a trail at Quentin Road Baptist Church in Hawthorn Woods on Friday. The Christmas story walk continues this weekend Saturday and Sunday and next weekend, Friday through Sunday, Dec. 20-22.

An angel appears to travelers as they walk the Christmas Luminary Hike at Quentin Road Baptist Church in Hawthorn Woods Friday. The walk is illiminated with 2,000 battery-powered luminarias leading to several stops, telling the story of Christmas on the way to Bethlehem. The hike continues this weekend Saturday and Sunday and next weekend, Friday through Sunday, Dec. 20-22.