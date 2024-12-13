Bears’ McCaskey visits District 214 not to talk taxes, but he did visit an econ class

Bears Chairman George McCaskey, from right, honors Buffalo Grove High School teacher Pete Duffer, with former Bears lineman Henry Melton on Friday. Courtesy of Northwest Suburban High School District 214

Chicago Bears Chairman George McCaskey made a surprise visit to Northwest Suburban High School District 214 Friday — the morning after the school board inked a deal with his football club to resolve a long-running property tax dispute over the Arlington Park property in Arlington Heights.

McCaskey wasn’t at Buffalo Grove High School to talk about property taxes — but he did visit an economics class.

He and former defensive lineman Henry Melton recognized economics teacher Pete Duffer as a Bears “Classroom Legend,” an award that came with tickets to the Dec. 26 home game and a $1,000 check for classroom expenses.

Representatives of the Chicago Bears visited Pete Duffer's Buffalo Grove High School economics class on Friday. Courtesy of Northwest Suburban High School District 214

The program recognizes educators in the Chicago area who go above and beyond. Duffer, who has spent 25 years at Buffalo Grove, was named a Golden Apple Teacher of Distinction and Illinois Economics Teacher of the Year in 2013.

He’s also a big Bears fan.

“I love the Bears and respect the struggles they are going through now, but I stay loyal,” Duffer said. “This morning I wore a Bears hoodie without honestly knowing that I was receiving this.”