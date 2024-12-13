Bears’ McCaskey visits District 214 not to talk taxes, but he did visit an econ class
Chicago Bears Chairman George McCaskey made a surprise visit to Northwest Suburban High School District 214 Friday — the morning after the school board inked a deal with his football club to resolve a long-running property tax dispute over the Arlington Park property in Arlington Heights.
McCaskey wasn’t at Buffalo Grove High School to talk about property taxes — but he did visit an economics class.
He and former defensive lineman Henry Melton recognized economics teacher Pete Duffer as a Bears “Classroom Legend,” an award that came with tickets to the Dec. 26 home game and a $1,000 check for classroom expenses.
The program recognizes educators in the Chicago area who go above and beyond. Duffer, who has spent 25 years at Buffalo Grove, was named a Golden Apple Teacher of Distinction and Illinois Economics Teacher of the Year in 2013.
He’s also a big Bears fan.
“I love the Bears and respect the struggles they are going through now, but I stay loyal,” Duffer said. “This morning I wore a Bears hoodie without honestly knowing that I was receiving this.”