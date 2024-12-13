advertisement
News

Barnes & Noble to return to downtown Naperville

Posted December 13, 2024 8:56 am
Katlyn Smith
 

Barnes & Noble is getting a sequel in downtown Naperville.

The mega-bookstore closed its doors at the gateway corner of Washington Street and Chicago Avenue after about a quarter century in business. Almost a year later, a new chapter is being written.

Barnes & Noble will be returning to the downtown at a nearby storefront, Downtown Naperville Alliance Executive Director Katie Wood has announced.

The new store is expected to open in spring 2025 in the former Pottery Barn space at 9 W. Jackson Ave. — a short walk from the original downtown Barnes & Noble.

The chain bookshop arrived in the late 1990s. With an upstairs cafe, a vast CD collection and a large facade, Barnes & Noble was a destination unto itself.

Meanwhile, the downtown is set to welcome Alo Yoga, an athleisure retailer at 21 W. Jefferson Ave., according to Wood.

Abercrombie & Fitch is slated to open at the end of January 2025 at 103 S. Washington St.

A French-inspired bakery, Le Macaron, is coming to 23 W. Jefferson.

The downtown in recent months also has seen the openings of several new restaurants, including Ichiddo Ramen, Lotus Banh Mi and Temptinn, all on Washington Street.

