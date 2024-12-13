Arlington Heights hires new head planner to oversee Arlington Park project

Arlington Heights Director of Planning and Community Development Emily Rodman began her new job at village hall this week. Courtesy of Village of Arlington Heights

A new head municipal planner who will be tasked with overseeing the massive Arlington Park redevelopment — whether by the Bears or someone else — has been hired in Arlington Heights.

Emily Rodman is the new director of planning and community development for the Northwest suburban village, officials announced Thursday. Her first day on the $177,000-a-year job was Monday.

Rodman is taking over for Charles Witherington-Perkins, who spent 35 years out of a four-decade career as department director overseeing the review and permit processes for projects large and small.

Village Manager Randy Recklaus and other top village officials conducted the search for Perkins’ successor, in which 34 people applied for the job.

Rodman has spent more than two decades in municipal leadership and planning, having spent the last four years as Glen Ellyn’s deputy village manager, interim community development director and assistant village manager.

She spent nine years as assistant village manager in La Grange Park, where she oversaw planning, zoning and other municipal functions. She started her career in Woodridge, where she was a planner for eight years.

“I am honored and excited to serve as the director of planning and community development in such a dynamic and welcoming community,” Rodman said in an announcement of her hiring in Arlington Heights. “I look forward to working with the talented team here to build on the village’s strong foundation and support its bright future.”

Rodman holds a master’s degree in urban and regional planning from the University of Iowa and has certification from the American Institute of Certified Planners. She received a bachelor of liberal arts in German and an international business certificate from the University of Iowa.