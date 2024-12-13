advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

2 killed in crash in Wayne

Posted December 13, 2024 11:53 am

Two people were killed when a vehicle crashed head-on into another Sunday night in Wayne.

The Kane County Coroner’s Office identified them Friday as Felix Mendoza-Urbieta, 45, of Elgin, and his wife, Noemi Apolinar-Huerta, 44. He died at Northwestern Delnor Hospital in Geneva; she died at the scene.

The crash happened at 6:36 p.m. on Dunham Road south of Stearns Road. Mendoza-Urbieta was driving a Toyota Corolla south on Dunham when the vehicle crossed the double-yellow centerline and hit a northbound Toyota Highlander.

The driver of the Highlander and her 12-year-old daughter sustained minor injuries, according to the news release from the coroner’s office.

Wayne police and the DuPage Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigations Team are investigating the crash.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities News Wayne
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company