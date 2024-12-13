St. Charles man admits to sexually soliciting boy, 13; faces prison

Edward Izenstark

A former PTO president has pleaded guilty to grooming a teenage boy and soliciting him for a sexual act.

Edward Izenstark, 37, of the 1100 block of Geneva Road in St. Charles, pleaded guilty to indecent solicitation of a child, traveling to meet a minor, grooming and solicitation of a sexual act.

Kane County Judge John Barsanti accepted the plea and scheduled sentencing for Jan. 24.

Izenstark could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.

He was arrested in June. On Aug. 30, Izenstark was jailed after a different judge ruled a first-appearance court judge made a mistake in letting him be free on electronic home monitoring.

Authorities accused Izenstark of communicating with a 13-year-old boy via FaceTime calls, Instagram and chat messages between July 1 and Aug. 12, 2023. They said Izenstark asked to see nude photos of the boy, offered to pay for sex, and arranged to meet in the parking lot of a trampoline park in South Elgin.

Elgin police, who investigated the case, said Izenstark told them he was engaged in “fictitious role-playing.”

A Kane County prosecutor said during an August court hearing that Izenstark had been the president of a middle-school parent-teacher organization and worked in schools as a paraprofessional.

Izenstark will have to register for life as a sex offender.