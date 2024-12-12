Firefighter, civilian injured in Wheeling factory fire

One firefighter and a civilian suffered minor injures Wednesday after a blaze broke out at an industrial facility in Wheeling, authorities said Thursday.

Officials said Wheeling Fire Department crews were dispatched at 3:47 p.m. in response to a fire alarm in the 1100 block of Larkin Drive. Once a fire was confirmed, a total of 11 fire departments and 50 fire personnel responded to the scene.

The fire took place in the processing area of a factory and involved chemicals, leading to a hazardous materials response from members of MABAS (Mutual Aid Box Alarm System) Divisions 1, 3 and 4, officials said.

But due to the quick notification and response, as well as sprinklers in the building keeping the fire under control, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, fire department officials said.

The injured civilian was treated on the scene. The injured firefighter was taken to a hospital and released after receiving treatment, according to the Wheeling Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.