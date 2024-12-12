advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Firefighter, civilian injured in Wheeling factory fire

Posted December 12, 2024 12:55 pm
Daily Herald report

One firefighter and a civilian suffered minor injures Wednesday after a blaze broke out at an industrial facility in Wheeling, authorities said Thursday.

Officials said Wheeling Fire Department crews were dispatched at 3:47 p.m. in response to a fire alarm in the 1100 block of Larkin Drive. Once a fire was confirmed, a total of 11 fire departments and 50 fire personnel responded to the scene.

The fire took place in the processing area of a factory and involved chemicals, leading to a hazardous materials response from members of MABAS (Mutual Aid Box Alarm System) Divisions 1, 3 and 4, officials said.

But due to the quick notification and response, as well as sprinklers in the building keeping the fire under control, firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze, fire department officials said.

The injured civilian was treated on the scene. The injured firefighter was taken to a hospital and released after receiving treatment, according to the Wheeling Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Communities Fire News Wheeling
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company