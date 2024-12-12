New smoothie café to bring raw juices and acai bowls to ‘fitness row’ in Algonquin Commons

Blend, 1728 S. Randall Road, Algonquin, is expected to open later this month with an official grand opening in early January. Michelle Meyer/Shaw Media

A grab-and-go smoothie and juice bar will be the latest addition in Algonquin Commons near health-conscious businesses such as Hotworx, Orange Theory and Stretch Zone.

Blend, located at 1728 S. Randall Road, will have cold-pressed juices, acai bowls, smoothies, salads and wraps. A grand opening is expected in early January, owners Marshall “Danny” and Tracie Weymouth said.

Danny Weymouth describes the smoothie café as a healthy food addition in the “fitness row” area of the outdoor shopping mall that includes multiple fitness studios and a weight-loss clinic.

The Bull Valley residents have been involved in many businesses in McHenry County, including Benedict’s La Strata and Taste of Benedict’s and More in Crystal Lake; DC Cobbs in Woodstock; and fitness studio Hotworx in Algonquin, which neighbors Blend.

Hotworx is a franchise fitness studio that provides infrared sauna workouts such as short-interval high-intensity workouts, yoga and pilates with virtual trainers. The Weymouths were inspired to open Blend after the success they have seen selling juices and acai bowls at Taste of Benedicts. Once neighboring Claire’s relocated within the mall, the Weymouths saw it as a perfect opportunity.

“We saw how much people needed raw juice in this area, and then once we added the acai bowls, people loved those,” Tracie said.

Their menu comes from experimenting and being inspired by online recipes.

“Like the other day, it was a really simple recipe, but I put together a protein shake that basically pretty much tastes just like a Butterfinger,” Danny said. “But it’s totally good for you.”

Tracie was inspired by health benefits of ingredients such as ginger and carrots for immunity support. Her favorite menu item is the “Sweet Carrot-line” juice.

Apart from owning multiple businesses, Danny Weymouth also plays bass guitar in the band Hi Infidelity and previously played with 7th Heaven and Sixteen Candles.

“Usually, I’m running from restaurants to gigs to back home,” he said. “I like to stay busy.”

Danny plans to open two other Hotworx locations in the future and hopes to continue the trend of having Blend stores nearby.