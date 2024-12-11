From city streets to state highways — new IDOT secretary tapped

Chicago’s former transportation commissioner is shifting to the driver’s seat at the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Gov. JB Pritzker this week announced his pick of Gia Biagi as IDOT secretary to replace retiring chief Omer Osman.

“Her expansive portfolio and unique leadership experience will undoubtedly propel IDOT’s mission forward and strengthen Illinois’ infrastructure efforts,” Pritzker said in a statement.

Biagi, who spent four years with the Chicago Department of Transportation, said she is honored to “help deliver a world-class transportation system for Illinois,” in a statement.

Her appointment requires state Senate confirmation.

Illinois holds about 18,000 miles of highways, 107 airports including the second busiest in the U.S. at O’Hare International, the nation’s largest railroad gateway in Chicago, and 1,095 miles of navigable waterways.

In the metro area, Biagi will inherit some major infrastructure projects, including the Kennedy Expressway widening and rebuilding I-80 in Will County.

“Investments in our critical infrastructure connect our residents to the places they need to go, create jobs, and improve the quality of life in communities in every corner of our state,” Biagi said.

Her previous experience includes principal of urbanism and civic impact at Studio Gang Architects, the designer of O’Hare International Airport’s new Global Terminal, and Chicago Park District chief of staff.

Biagi resigned from CDOT in 2023 a few months after Mayor Brandon Johnson brought in a new administration.

She oversaw initiatives including the city’s strategic plan for transportation, expanding the bike network, developing an economic hardship index used in prioritizing infrastructure work, and installing pedestrian safety improvements at dangerous intersections.

Biagi has a master’s degree from the University of Illinois Chicago.

Osman served at IDOT for 35 years and was appointed as secretary in 2019.

“I am extremely proud of our accomplishments, including keeping projects on track during a global pandemic,” he said.