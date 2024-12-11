advertisement
Labor department investigating HelloFresh for child labor violations in Aurora

Posted December 11, 2024 9:28 am
Mary Norkol

An Aurora facility for meal-kit delivery service Factor75, owned by HelloFresh, is under federal investigation for allegedly working with underage migrants, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Labor confirmed.

Cristobal Cavazos, an activist with the suburban group Immigrant Solidarity DuPage who helped report the alleged violations to federal authorities, told ABC News that several teenagers, some of whom immigrated from Guatemala, were working nights at the facility run by Midway Staffing, a Hillside-based temporary staffing agency.

A HelloFresh spokesperson would not confirm the number of underage workers employed at the facility. Midway Staffing and Immigrant Solidarity DuPage didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.

Scott Allen, a spokesperson for the labor department, told the Sun-Times HelloFresh and Midway Staffing are both under investigation by the department’s wage and hour division. He didn’t provide details, including how long the investigation has been open.

HelloFresh severed ties with Midway Staffing upon hearing of the allegations, a spokesperson told the Chicago Sun-Times.

To read the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

