Former juvenile counselor charged with sending lewd pictures to teen

Bayleigh Hoyt

A Buffalo Grove woman faces charges involving lewd photos sent to a 17-year-old boy, authorities said.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Bayleigh Hoyt, 28, of the 100 block of South Buffalo Grove Road engaged the boy in inappropriate text messages and sent him lewd photos.

Hoyt was a juvenile counselor at the Robert W. Depke Juvenile Complex Center in Vernon Hills and met the teen while he was in custody, police said.

The two began communicating after he was discharged and Hoyt began having lewd conversations with him and sent nude photos of herself, authorities said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hoyt encouraged the boy to delete messages and photos because she didn’t want to get caught before resigning.

She resigned before authorities became aware of the situation, police said.

Hoyt was charged with official misconduct and distributing harmful material. She was taken into custody Tuesday at her place of employment in Highland Park, police said.

She was held in the Lake County jail pending a court appearance Wednesday.