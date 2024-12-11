advertisement
|  Breaking News  |   Arrest made in fatal Mundelein shooting, police say
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Crime

Former juvenile counselor charged with sending lewd pictures to teen

Posted December 11, 2024 12:35 pm
Daily Herald report

A Buffalo Grove woman faces charges involving lewd photos sent to a 17-year-old boy, authorities said.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Bayleigh Hoyt, 28, of the 100 block of South Buffalo Grove Road engaged the boy in inappropriate text messages and sent him lewd photos.

Hoyt was a juvenile counselor at the Robert W. Depke Juvenile Complex Center in Vernon Hills and met the teen while he was in custody, police said.

The two began communicating after he was discharged and Hoyt began having lewd conversations with him and sent nude photos of herself, authorities said.

According to the sheriff’s office, Hoyt encouraged the boy to delete messages and photos because she didn’t want to get caught before resigning.

She resigned before authorities became aware of the situation, police said.

Hoyt was charged with official misconduct and distributing harmful material. She was taken into custody Tuesday at her place of employment in Highland Park, police said.

She was held in the Lake County jail pending a court appearance Wednesday.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Buffalo Grove Communities Counties Crime Lake County News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company