Arrest made in fatal Mundelein shooting, police say

Posted December 11, 2024 9:58 am
Russell Lissau
 

A Mundelein man is expected to appear in court today to face charges stemming from the fatal shooting of a Wheeling man Monday.

Joaquin Romero, 20, of the 900 block of South Lake Street, is charged with aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm and obstructing justice, authorities said.

The charges resulted from the killing of Luis Moreno. The 21-year-old Moreno was shot multiple times Monday night while standing in the parking lot of a shopping plaza on the 700 block of South Lake Street, police said.

  The Lake County Major Crime Task Force and Mundelein police are investigating the death of a Wheeling man who was shot Monday night at the Lake Plaza shopping center. One person has been arrested. Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com

At least one shot was fired from inside Romero’s car, said Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesperson Christopher Covelli. Romero later hid the semiautomatic pistol used in the killing, Covelli said.

Romero was arrested Tuesday in Round Lake after investigators used surveillance video footage from the plaza to tie his Acura sedan to the shooting, Covelli said. A spent shell casing was found inside the car, he added.

Romero is not the same person who drove Moreno to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville but left before police arrived, Covelli said. Authorities continue looking for that person.

The case remains under investigation and additional charges are possible, Covelli said.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Mundelein police at (847) 968-4600.

