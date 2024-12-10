‘Edgy’ Tim: How did state schools do with Illinois football recruits?

Wheaton Warrenville South receiver Amari Williams is committed to Northern Illinois University. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Last Wednesday was the college football early signing period, which lasted two days and was the first time class of 2025 high school prospects could secure their verbal commitments and sign binding financial agreements with schools of their choice.

Here is my take on how the University of Illinois, Northwestern University and Northern Illinois University fared with in-state recruits.

University of Illinois in-state signing class

DE Cameron Brooks, Homewood-Flossmoor; TE Logan Farrell, Hersey; DB Andre Lovett, Eisenhower; OL Michael McDonough, Andrew; TE Grant Smith, Maroa Forsyth; WR Brayden Trimble, Mt. Zion.

Who has the best chance of becoming an impact player?

Lovett, ranked by Rivals.com as a three-star recruit, has all the tools to develop into a long term starter. He was an impact player for the Cardinals in all three phases of the game. He has exceptional speed, twitch and burst and is a high level athlete with room to add more good weight and strength. Trimble is a close second here and is another name with impressive upside, speed and burst. He also will add more needed weight and strength.

Sleeper name?

McDonough, a three-star recruit, is the definition of a blue collar work ethic and mentality who has the ability to challenge for early playing time.

Grade on the Illinois in-state class: C+

The class will add needed depth at a handful of key positions. The Illinois staff's biggest challenge on the in-state recruiting trail is to begin landing kids ranked in the top five-to-10 on a consistent basis, which has yet to happen.

Northwestern in-state signing class

P Niki Dugandzic, New Trier; TE Noah LaPorta, Princeton; OT Michael O'Connell, Glenbard West; DL Caden O'Rourke, Lincoln Way East; LB Josh Veldman, Lincoln Way West.

Who has the best chance of becoming an impact player?

O'Rourke is now the second member of the family to commit to play for the Wildcats, following in his older brother Devin's footsteps. Caden O'Rourke will hopefully have better luck and health at Northwestern compared to his older brother. He has a ton of upside and room to get bigger and stronger and challenge for early playing time.

Sleeper name?

Three-star ranked O'Connell is a big, long and lanky kid who in many ways is still a work in progress. O'Connell no question has the raw physical tools and upside to continue to develop for the Wildcats over the next few seasons.

Grade on the Northwestern in-state class: C

Northwestern again focused on in-state names and was able to land a nice group of recruits who will help add needed depth. Overall this was a solid effort in my opinion.

NIU in-state signing class

OL Tyler Chambers, Lyons Twp.; S Andruw Ellis, Roxana; WR Amari Williams, Wheaton Warrenville South.

Who has the best chance of becoming an impact player?

Chambers has the look and feel of a potential steal for the Huskies. He was a two-year starter and impact player who plays with a high motor and just enough of a chip on his shoulder.

Sleeper name?

Williams brings a ton of speed and explosiveness to the receiver spot for the Huskies. He’s another name who has room to grow and add good weight and strength.

Grade on the NIU in-state class: C

Admittedly this is a bit light from an in-state perspective, especially taking into consideration the Huskies' consistent in-state efforts under head coach Thomas Hammock. NIU continues to beat the bushes as well as any staff in Illinois. Signing 20 high school names in the era of the transfer portal is a very positive sign for high school recruits and parents.