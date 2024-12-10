Here are the top 10 designs for Illinois’ new flag

This is among 10 designs of a new Illinois flag state. Residents can begin voting in January on their favorite, or choose to stick with the current flag. Courtesy of the Illinois State Flag Commission

From a butterfly surrounded by stars to a silhouetted profile of Abraham Lincoln facing the state’s western border, the top 10 designs for Illinois’ new flag are now public.

The Illinois State Flag Commission released the top 10 on Tuesday, and will allow the state’s residents to vote for their favorite, or choose none and stick with the status quo, beginning in January.

The top 10 were chosen from nearly 5,000 submissions to the state flag redesign contest.

“I’m excited to see the creativity of Illinois residents and how they display their passion for our great state,” Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias, whose office oversees the commission, said. “The symbols that represent and unify our state are important and this presents an excellent opportunity to engage Illinoisans and showcase their pride.”

Among the designs are a flag with 21 red and white horizontal stripes, representing Illinois status as the 21st state admitted into the union. To the left of the stripes is a blue backdrop with a six-pointed white star that represents Chicago. The white space in between forms the shape of a capital “I.”

Another design features an orange monarch butterfly surrounded by 21 orange stars over a blue backdrop.

The first official flag of Illinois was adopted in 1915, almost 100 years after Illinois became a state in 1818.

For details on the commission and upcoming vote, visit www.ilsos.gov/special/IFC/home.html.

The current flag of Illinois. The Illinois Flag Commission has chosen 10 possible designs as its replacement.

