Gun in slipper leads to gun charge for man accused of stealing catalytic converters

A man is facing a weapons charge after police found a loaded gun in his slipper when he was arrested on charges of stealing catalytic converters in Carol Stream.

Anthony Huggins, 22, of the 3700 block of Fox Street in Inkster, Michigan, was denied pretrial release Tuesday.

Anthony Huggins

He and his co-defendant were arrested after a woman reported to police that a man crawled under her parked car while she was in it.

Huggins is charged with bringing a firearm into a penal institution, possession of a stolen motor vehicle or essential part, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of burglary tools and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon — no FOID card.

Clinton Bigelow

Co-defendant Clinton Bigelow, 33, of the 7200 block of Studebaker Avenue, Warren, Michigan, is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle or essential part and possession of burglary tools. He has been released pretrial.

Police arrested the two around 12:45 p.m. at the Carol Stream Animal Hospital, 140 Elk Trail. A worker told them that a Dodge Caravan pulled in next to her in the parking lot and that Bigelow got out with a cordless saw. He laid on his back and went underneath the victim’s car, police said.

When she opened her driver’s-side door, Bigelow got back in the Caravan, and it drove off.

Police stopped it a half-mile away and found seven catalytic converters in the back seat, they said.

At the police station, police say, they found a loaded Glock 43 in the slippers Huggins was wearing. The gun was reported stolen in Detroit, according to police.

Both men are due back in court Dec. 23 for arraignment.