Elgin council considers design choices for Kimball Street bridge replacement

Rick West/rwest@dailyherald.com, 2022 The Elgin City Council was presented with a number of design choices they’ll need to make for the replacement for the Kimball Street bridge.

Elgin City Council members will have a lot of choices to make when it comes to the design and aesthetics of their new downtown bridges.

Construction of the new Kimball Street bridge isn’t expected to begin until 2029. However, Public Services Director Mike Pubentz gave an overview on Wednesday to the council on design decisions they’ll need to make by next summer.

Pubentz said he wanted to get them started on developing a theme or style for the bridge, which will be a gateway of sorts to the city’s North Grove redevelopment area, is expected to cost between $25 million and $35 million.

The choices that will need to be made include the shape, finishes, and decorative designs of the piers and girders, whether to add pedestrian overlooks, styles of barriers and railings, possible lighting, artistic monuments and concrete embellishments on the retaining walls and fascia.

“There’s no rights or wrongs with any of this,” Pubentz said. “As we get further into the design process, we’ll be working with people who have a much better eye for these things than I.”

The new bridge will feature a tunnel- or seawall-style underpass on the east side to accommodate the Fox River Trail. New lane configurations would add another westbound right turn lane onto Route 31 to relieve some traffic congestion, as well as a sidewalk on the north and a median between east and westbound traffic.

Council member Steve Thoren said he appreciated the design flourishes presented but voiced concern about spending too much on nonessential elements right away.

“We all want it to look nice, but I think with our lead pipe expense and everything else, cost has got to be at the forefront,” he said.

Pubentz said adding elements during initial construction would be most cost-effective if the council decides to add them. He also said they’re applying for grants to help diffuse the cost.

The smaller Chicago Street bridge will also be rebuilt, with construction expected to begin in 2028.