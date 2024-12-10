1,400 council meetings later: Palatine honors Solberg for 37 years of service

Steve Zalusky/szalusky@dailyherald.com Greg Solberg, with his wife Holli at Monday's Palatine village council meeting, was honored for his 37 years of service as a council member.

A video of The Bangles’ “Walk Like an Egyptian” ushered in Monday night’s Palatine village council meeting.

It was a friendly jab reminding former Village Council member Greg Solberg of how much time has passed since the beginning of his first term on the council in 1987.

The song was No. 1 that year, but Solberg was clearly No. 1 in the hearts of council members who honored him Monday night during the meeting.

Solberg recently stepped down from his post after 37 years of service. Joe Falkenberg stepped in to succeed Solberg in District 4.

Mayor Jim Schwantz calculated Solberg attended approximately 1,400 village council meetings and approximately 450 liquor commission meetings.

“An unbelievable amount of time spent serving the Village of Palatine,” Schwantz said.

During that time, he added, the village’s population has doubled, while three mayors, 17 council members and three village managers have served the village.

“With Greg, it’s been about all the right reasons,” he said. “We call it selfless service.”

Solberg said he loved every minute of his service. He thanked his family, especially his wife Holli, for providing unwavering support. He also thanked Schwantz, former Mayor Rita Mullins, the council members and village staff, including Village Manager Reid Ottesen.

“Palatine was an outstanding community when Holli and I moved here in 1984,” he said. “It remains an outstanding community today, and I am confident that Palatine will continue to be a wonderful place to raise a family and live out one's dreams.”