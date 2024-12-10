Wheeling man fatally shot in Mundelein; police investigating

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.com A Wheeling man was fatally shot Monday night in this shopping center on the 700 block of South Lake Street in Mundelein, police said.

A Wheeling man was fatally shot Monday night in Mundelein, and police are searching both for his killer and the person who drove the victim to a hospital.

The 21-year-old man was shot about 7:10 p.m. in the parking lot of Lake Plaza, which is on the 700 block of South Lake Street, said Chris Covelli, spokesperson for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force. The man’s name wasn’t released by police Tuesday morning.

Mundelein officers arrived and learned the victim already had been driven to Advocate Condell Medical Center in nearby Libertyville. The victim was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital, Covelli said.

The person who took him to the hospital was driving an SUV and left before officers arrived. A description of the SUV wasn’t immediately available.

An autopsy is scheduled for later today.

Mundelein police and the county task force are investigating the shooting.

Police are working to get surveillance video from businesses in the area as well as from the hospital, Covelli said.

A woman who lives near the plaza and works at a business there said she heard the shots at home.

“I thought it was fireworks,” said the woman, who asked that her name not be published.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Mundelein police at (847) 968-4600.