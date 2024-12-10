State rep worker falls ill after opening suspicious mail

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating why a state representative’s employee became sick after opening mail on Monday.

At 1:06 p.m., Aurora police and fire officials responded to a potential hazardous materials scene at the office of state Rep. Barbara Hernandez at 1 E. Benton St.

The worker reported feeling ill shortly after opening a letter and was taken to a hospital. As of Monday evening, they were in stable condition and awaiting test results.

Hernandez decided to keep her office closed Tuesday to let her staff recover from the incident, according to a statement she put on Facebook.

“It is unfortunate we live in this type of environment where we have to worry about these incidents. However, I’m very proud and grateful for my team and the first responders for the quick action,” Hernandez wrote.