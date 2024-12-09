‘An experience of hope and faith’: Why Catholics are converging on Des Plaines this week

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com, 2021 A crowd gathers at the shrine during the 2021 Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe celebration at Maryville Academy in Des Plaines. The annual event is set to begin Wednesday.

Thousands of Catholics from across the U.S. are expected to attend the annual Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines this week.

The gathering is set for Wednesday and Thursday at the eponymous shrine at Maryville Academy, 1170 North River Road. It honors Jesus’ mother, Mary, and marks reported visions of her in Mexico City in 1531.

Although processions of truck drivers and riders on horseback have made their way to the shrine in recent days, the celebration formally will start with prayers at noon Wednesday.

An opening Mass is set for 8 p.m. A fireworks show will follow at 9:30 p.m.

“Las Mañanitas,” a traditional serenade to Our Lady of Guadalupe, will begin at 11 p.m. Wednesday. That’ll be followed by a midnight Mass.

Masses, prayers and other activities will continue Thursday, culminating with a closing mass at 7 p.m.

Parking at the shrine will cost $15 between 4 p.m. Wednesday and 3 a.m. Thursday and again from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Parking at the shrine outside those hours is free.

Free parking will be available both days at three remote locations: Palwaukee Plaza, 664 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Prospect Heights, from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 3 a.m. Thursday and again from 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday; Oakton Community College, 1600 E. Golf Road in Des Plaines, from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 4 a.m. Thursday and again from 4 to10 p.m. Thursday; and St. Emily's Catholic Church, 120 N. Stratton Lane in Mount Prospect, from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 6:30 a.m. Thursday and again from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Free shuttle buses will run between the lots and the shrine.

During a news conference Monday, the Rev. Esequiel Sanchez, the shrine’s rector, said recent rhetoric and negative comments about immigrants might make some people reluctant to attend the gathering. But he insists everyone is welcome.

“This is a religious experience,” Sanchez said. “This is an experience of hope and faith.”

As in past years, police will be in the area to direct traffic and protect feast attendees. Immigration status won’t be a concern, Sanchez said.

“They’re here to help,” he said.

No alcohol, weapons, pets or drones will be allowed. Distributing food, beverages, religious materials or other items is forbidden, too.

With subfreezing temperatures expected Wednesday and Thursday, Sanchez urged attendees to dress warmly and in layers. He also suggests people attend the feast in groups so people can take care of each other.