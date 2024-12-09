Wisconsin man identified as pedestrian killed in I-94 crash

Authorities have identified a 21-year-old Wisconsin man as the pedestrian killed Saturday when he was struck by a semitrailer truck on Interstate 94 in Gurnee.

Nikolay Krupp of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash, the Lake County coroner’s office reported after an autopsy.

Officials said Krupp was hit by the truck shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday while in the tollway’s westbound lanes near Route 21.