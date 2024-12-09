Wheeling man dies after being struck by vehicle in Palatine

A 37-year-old Wheeling man is dead after Illinois State Police say he was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Route 53 in Palatine Sunday evening.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the man as Saul Hernandez. An autopsy is slated for Monday.

State police officials said Hernandez was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of Route 53, just south of Lake-Cook Road, at about 5:30 p.m. when he was struck a gray Tesla.

Hernandez was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Route 53 was closed for nearly three hours. The crash remains under investigation. No citations have been issued.