School placed on temporary lockdown after shots fired in Des Plaines
No injuries were reported, but a nearby elementary school was temporarily locked down, after a shooting Monday morning in Des Plaines, police said.
According to police, officers responded at 11:15 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of Walnut Avenue. They arrived and quickly determined no one was injured and the shooting was an isolated event, police said.
Central Elementary School, located about five blocks from the scene of the reported shooting, was briefly secured by Des Plaines Elementary School District 62 officials “out of an abundance of caution,” police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Des Plaines Police Department at (847) 391- 5400.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.