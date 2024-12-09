School placed on temporary lockdown after shots fired in Des Plaines

Daily Herald stock image photo for breaking news, weather, traffic and crime.

No injuries were reported, but a nearby elementary school was temporarily locked down, after a shooting Monday morning in Des Plaines, police said.

According to police, officers responded at 11:15 a.m. to a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of Walnut Avenue. They arrived and quickly determined no one was injured and the shooting was an isolated event, police said.

Central Elementary School, located about five blocks from the scene of the reported shooting, was briefly secured by Des Plaines Elementary School District 62 officials “out of an abundance of caution,” police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Des Plaines Police Department at (847) 391- 5400.