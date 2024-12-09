‘It’s a space for you’: Frontline Care Center offers mental health services to first responders and veterans

Dozens of first responders, caregivers and local officials Monday welcomed what was described as a milestone advance in providing mental health services to emergency service personnel, veterans and their families who may need help but resistant to getting it.

Dozens of first responders and local officials gathered Monday in Round Lake for the grand opening of Frontline Care Center, Lake County’s first outpatient mental health site for current and former first responders and veterans.

Frontline Care Center is the first of its kind in Lake County and possibly in Illinois, according to supporters. The community-based outpatient mental health clinic follows a “living room model” approach with screenings and wellness groups, crisis intervention and other services.

The center was made possible with a $2.3 million allocation of American Rescue Plan funds by the Lake County Board to Nicasa Behavioral Health Services to renovate and operate a former doctor's office gifted to the Round Lake Fire Protection District.

Bruce Johnson, CEO of Nicasa Behavioral Health Services, at the podium, describes the Frontline Care Center to dozens of first responders and local officials Monday at Lakes Bowl in Round Lake before a ceremonial ribbon cutting and tours of the new facility nearby.

Fire Chief Greg Formica had the idea and contacted Nicasa CEO Bruce Johnson and others to pursue it as a place where those who make a living putting others first can feel comfortable overcoming the stigma of needing help themselves.

The center is “a special place just for them,” Johnson said in opening remarks to a full Lakes Bowl banquet room before a ceremonial ribbon cutting and tour of the new facility.

He said the center will provide “impactful, innovative system-changing and, we hope, life-changing care,” for current and former first responders and members of the armed forces.

“You are our everyday heroes,” said John Wasik, a Lake County Board member who represents the area and championed what he described as “a place of compassion and healing.”

“I've lived it. I know how much of a difference it will make,” added Esiah Campos, the only military veteran on the Lake County Board who also represents a portion of Round Lake.

Cindy McKnight, Nicasa executive director, said those without insurance or means to pay can receive up to 12 sessions at no cost. Fundraising continues, she added.

“It's a space for you,” she said. “We want you to feel welcome there.”

Visit info@frontlinecarecenter.org.