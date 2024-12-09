advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Bodycam video shows moment garbage truck exploded in Arlington Heights, injuring first responders

Posted December 09, 2024 5:58 pm
Jake Griffin
 

Video footage from a police officer’s bodycam shows the moment a garbage truck exploded in Arlington Heights Friday, injuring three first responders.

Two police officers and a firefighter were injured in the blast that happened about 4 p.m. on the 500 block of Derbyshire Drive, south of Euclid Avenue.

Arlington Heights police officials said both officers were recovering at home and the firefighter had returned to duty. No other injuries were reported.

A shock wave from the blast caused significant property damage throughout the area and debris from the explosion was located several blocks away.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

However, investigators believe trash in the garbage truck’s hopper fueled the fire, which in turn caused heat to rise to the roof where the vehicle’s compressed natural gas tanks were located.

The heat caused the natural gas to combust, creating the massive blast that was felt thousands of feet away.

It took nearly six hours to clear the debris and reopen streets after the explosion.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Arlington Heights Communities News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company