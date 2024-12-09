advertisement
News

‘A completely different look’: $4 million streetscape improvement planned for downtown Lake Zurich

Posted December 09, 2024 12:10 pm
Mick Zawislak
 

A $4 million project planned for next year is expected to dramatically change the look and feel of a portion of Main Street in downtown Lake Zurich.

Over the last two years, the village has been replacing old water mains, sanitary sewers and other structures in the area and will be moving above ground as the next focus in the Main Street corridor.

As planned, Main Street from Lake to Church streets will be rebuilt as part of a streetscape project to include new landscaping, parking, sidewalks, crosswalks, seating and enhanced signage.

“It will be a completely different look,” said Mike Brown, public works director.

Renderings show a center media dotted with trees and a substantial amount of brick work including an artistic design in the roadway. The project is intended to combine infrastructure upgrades with enhanced walkability and improved aesthetics, according to the village.

Main Street beautification is one of the village's designated goals for 2025 to include enhanced landscaping, street furniture, building facade improvements and bicycle/pedestrian elements.

The project includes a number of design elements identified in the ongoing update to the village’s comprehensive plan.

New landscaping, sidewalks, crosswalks and more are part of a planned $4 million streetscape project next year in downtown Lake Zurich Courtesy of village of Lake Zurich

Creating an identity for the area and making it more attractive and easier for pedestrians to get around has been the focus of recent and planned improvements for the Main Street area.

That includes a nearly complete makeover of the decades-old lakefront promenade. Brick pavers were replaced and landscaping and other enhancements made.

Brown said water and sewer improvements on Robertson and Whitney roads are part of the streetscape project. It is expected to be bid in January with construction taking most of the year.

A similar streetscape project is planned for South Old Rand, which intersects Main Street, in 2026.

The streetscape project is part of a $20 million investment for infrastructure and equipment replacement included in the village’s 2025 budget beginning Jan. 1. The $91.2 million document was approved Dec. 2.

Among the planned improvements at Paulus and Breezewald parks, which front the lake, are sports courts, bike paths, enhanced crosswalks, water main replacements and lining the sanitary sewer under Buffalo Creek.

