Police: Bartlett man charged with battery after illegally parking in accessible spot

Michael J. Erdman

A Bartlett man is facing felony battery charges after police say he attacked another man outside a grocery store who confronted him about illegally parking in a marked accessible spot.

Bartlett police said the attack was reported at about 4:45 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a grocery store on the 100 block of East Stearns Road.

Michael J. Erdman, 38, is accused of shoving a 69-year-old man to the ground and toppling his grocery cart when the older man confronted Erdman about parking in an accessible space meant for those with physical disabilities.

According to police, Erdman crashed his vehicle into the victim’s vehicle and then sped away.

Erdman was arrested at his home later that evening without incident.

In addition to the battery charge, Erdman was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident and unlawful use of a handicapped parking space.

He was granted pretrial release with conditions following a hearing Monday in DuPage County. His next court date is slated for Dec. 23.

Erdman has a previous misdemeanor battery conviction stemming from a 2009 arrest in Bartlett where he was sentenced to jail, according to court records.