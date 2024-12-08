Elgin man charged with murder in woman’s fatal stabbing

Pierre James French

A 36-year-old Elgin man faces two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman early Saturday.

Pierre James French, of the 700 block of Bluff City Boulevard, is being held in the Kane County jail pending a scheduled court appearance Dec. 18, Elgin police Chief Ana Lalley and Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser announced Sunday in a joint statement.

Authorities say French stabbed Dreanna D. Booker, 33, of Elgin, multiple times with a knife in the 700 block of Bluff City Boulevard.

According to Sunday’s statement, Elgin police officers called to the scene at 1 a.m. Saturday found Booker dead with multiple stab wounds to her body.

French was taken into custody shortly after without incident, authorities said.

The charges allege French intended to kill Booker and knew his actions created a strong probability of her death.