Police: Bartlett man charged after flipping his car

A Bartlett police officer was called to inspect an overturned vehicle on South Main Street Friday at 7:20 a.m. Upon arrival, police said the officer found Alyer Peres-Marquez, 22, who was driving his 2003 Toyota Camry south on Main Street when police said he fell asleep at the wheel.

Police said he then lost control of the vehicle and collided with a tree before flipping over.

Peres-Marquez was charged with a Class A misdemeanor for driving without a valid driver’s license. A citation was also issued for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Peres-Marquez is scheduled to appear at the Cook County court facility in Rolling Meadows on January 17.