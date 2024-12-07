Police investigate 2 armed robberies in Rivers Casino parking lot

Des Plaines police are investigating two armed robberies that occurred within five minutes early Saturday in the Rivers Casino parking lot, 3000 S. River Road.

In the first report, police said two men in a white Nissan Altima were traveling through the parking lot about 2:43 a.m. The car stopped and two men wearing ski masks got out and approached a 32-year-old Itasca man, according to police.

The men pointed a firearm at the man’s stomach and forced him to hand over his phone, which contained his driver’s license and two credit cards in the phone case, according to a press release.

The men got back in the car and continued driving in the parking lot, police said, stopping a 57-year-old man from Skokie about two minutes later.

According to police, the robbers, who had firearms, got out of the car and told the man to “give me all your stuff.” They took a wallet and about $2,000 from the man’s pockets and left the area, according to police.

No injuries were reported.