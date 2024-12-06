advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
News

Police: Garbage truck’s gas tank explodes leading to fire in Arlington Heights

Posted December 06, 2024 9:15 pm
Elizabeth Maxwell

Fire personnel are responding to an explosion and fire in the Arlington Heights area Friday after a garbage truck crash, ABC7 Chicago reported.

  A garbage truck that was headed southward on North Derbyshire Ave., just south of east Euclid Ave. exploded on Friday afternoon in Arlington Heights. There were no serious injuries after a fire on the truck caused the liquid natural gas tank to explode, sending debris throughout the neighborhood and damaging houses. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com

The incident occurred about 4 p.m. on the 500 block of Derbyshire.

Arlington Heights fire crews arrived at approximately 3:58 p.m. Arlington Heights police said they determined a fire on the truck caused the liquid natural gas tank on the truck to explode.

Trash and debris were scattered around the scene, but police say no injuries were reported.

An investigation into the cause of the explosion is underway.

  A garbage truck that was headed southward on North Derbyshire Ave., just south of east Euclid Ave. exploded on Friday afternoon in Arlington Heights. There were no serious injuries after a fire on the truck caused the liquid natural gas tank to explode, sending debris throughout the neighborhood and damaging houses. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
Fire personnel respond to an explosion and fire involving a garbage truck on the 500 block of Derbyshire in Arlington Heights. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago
  A garbage truck that was headed southward on North Derbyshire Ave., just south of east Euclid Ave. exploded on Friday afternoon in Arlington Heights. There were no serious injuries after a fire on the truck caused the liquid natural gas tank to explode, sending debris throughout the neighborhood and damaging houses. Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com
0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Arlington Heights Communities Fire News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company