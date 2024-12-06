Police: Garbage truck’s gas tank explodes leading to fire in Arlington Heights

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com A garbage truck that was headed southward on North Derbyshire Ave., just south of east Euclid Ave. exploded on Friday afternoon in Arlington Heights. There were no serious injuries after a fire on the truck caused the liquid natural gas tank to explode, sending debris throughout the neighborhood and damaging houses.

Fire personnel are responding to an explosion and fire in the Arlington Heights area Friday after a garbage truck crash, ABC7 Chicago reported.

The incident occurred about 4 p.m. on the 500 block of Derbyshire.

Arlington Heights fire crews arrived at approximately 3:58 p.m. Arlington Heights police said they determined a fire on the truck caused the liquid natural gas tank on the truck to explode.

Trash and debris were scattered around the scene, but police say no injuries were reported.

An investigation into the cause of the explosion is underway.

Fire personnel respond to an explosion and fire involving a garbage truck on the 500 block of Derbyshire in Arlington Heights. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago