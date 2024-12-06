advertisement
News

Ohio teens arrested in Buffalo Grove on weapons charges

Posted December 06, 2024 5:20 pm
Barbara Vitello
 

A Wednesday evening call to Buffalo Grove police about a suspicious vehicle on the 800 block of Thornton Lane led to weapons charges against two Cincinnati teenagers.

A passenger, 18-year-old Marie Norfleet, was charged with two counts of felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with no Firearms Owners Identification Card or Concealed Carry License. She also faces charges of possessing a firearm under age 21 and was cited for soliciting without a permit, possession of alcohol by a minor and possession of cannabis.

The driver, 19-year-old Destiny Gaal, faces a misdemeanor unlawful use of a weapon charge. She was also cited for soliciting without a permit, according to police.

Two other occupants, Jackson D’Impperio, 20, and Eric Brown, 26, also from Ohio, were issued local ordinance citations for soliciting without a permit. Brown was also cited for cannabis possession.

Buffalo Grove Police Chief Brian Budds praised the “community member who saw something unusual and called to report it.”

“This is a great example of residents working with our police department to keep our community safe,” Budds said.

