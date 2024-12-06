Des Plaines woman fatally stabbed in apartment building

A Des Plaines woman died early Friday after being stabbed in her apartment building, authorities said.

The woman, who had suffered multiple wounds, was discovered about 9:25 p.m. Thursday in a first-floor hallway inside an apartment building on the 1400 block of Ashland Avenue, Des Plaines police said in a news release.

Another tenant found the woman and called 911, police Cmdr. Matthew Bowler said.

Police provided first aid until paramedics arrived and took the woman to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where she was pronounced dead about 3 a.m., Bowler said.

Her identity hasn’t been released because police are trying to reach her family.

Police believe the attack was an isolated incident and that the public isn’t in danger.

No arrests had been made as of Friday afternoon, nor was any information available about a suspect.

Des Plaines police and the Major Case Assistance Team are investigating.