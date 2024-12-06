Man charged with murder, robbery in Aurora

A fourth person has been charged with the murder of an Aurora man who was shot to death in a robbery.

Daniel D. Robinson, 18, of the 1100 block of Fenton Street, Aurora, is charged with murder, attempted murder and armed robbery, according to Kane County court records.

Daniel Robinson

The shooting happened Aug. 20, 2023, in the 1300 block of North Glen Circle.

Police were called around 7:24 p.m. that night to investigate a crash and report of a person shot.

They found 19-year-old Edwin Varela shot, in the car. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The charges allege Robinson shot Varela while trying to rob him of unspecified personal property, and that he fired a gun at a woman. She was not injured.

Varela also is charged with having a gun without a firearm owners identification card.

Robinson is due to have his first-appearance hearing Friday afternoon in Kane County Circuit Court.

The charges were filed Sept. 25, and he was arrested Nov. 4.

In August 2023, three boys, ages 16, 16 and 15, were charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery as juveniles. One of the 16-year-olds also was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The status of their cases was not available.