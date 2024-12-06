advertisement
Home
News
Sports
Suburban Business
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Opinion
Classifieds
Obituaries
Shopping
Newspaper Services
Crime

Man charged with murder, robbery in Aurora

Posted December 06, 2024 11:35 am
Susan Sarkauskas
 

A fourth person has been charged with the murder of an Aurora man who was shot to death in a robbery.

Daniel D. Robinson, 18, of the 1100 block of Fenton Street, Aurora, is charged with murder, attempted murder and armed robbery, according to Kane County court records.

The shooting happened Aug. 20, 2023, in the 1300 block of North Glen Circle.

3 teens charged with shooting, killing man in Aurora

Police were called around 7:24 p.m. that night to investigate a crash and report of a person shot.

They found 19-year-old Edwin Varela shot, in the car. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The charges allege Robinson shot Varela while trying to rob him of unspecified personal property, and that he fired a gun at a woman. She was not injured.

Varela also is charged with having a gun without a firearm owners identification card.

Robinson is due to have his first-appearance hearing Friday afternoon in Kane County Circuit Court.

The charges were filed Sept. 25, and he was arrested Nov. 4.

In August 2023, three boys, ages 16, 16 and 15, were charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery as juveniles. One of the 16-year-olds also was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The status of their cases was not available.

0 Article Comments
Article Categories
Aurora Communities Crime Homicide News
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
Back To Top
About Us
Staff
Quick Links
Advertising
Services
Copyright © 2024 Paddock Publications, Inc., P.O. Box 280, Arlington Heights, IL 60006
Paddock Publications, Inc. is an Employee-Owned Company