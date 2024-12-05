Spreading love in her memory: Palatine, Fremd game to feature fundraiser for foundation

Kendall Eich, left, with her parents Marty and Cindy at Palatine's girls volleyball senior night in 2003. Kendall Eich died of brain cancer in 2021 and her parents subsequently started the Kendall Nicole Eich Foundation, which is having a fundraiser Friday at Fremd High School. Courtesy of the Eich family

Kendall Eich liked to say, “No matter how far we go, our love goes further.”

Sadly, Kendall is not here to elaborate. The Palatine High School graduate, a volleyball player in the Class of 2003, died at age 35 in February 2021 of brain cancer. Diagnosed with glioblastoma at 30, her positive attitude helped her live four years longer than doctors projected.

Devastated yet resilient, Eich’s parents, Cindy and Marty, established the Kendall Nicole Eich Foundation to benefit, support and provide resources to other families dealing with brain cancer.

“We have learned through her journey how taxing it is physically, emotionally, financially,” Cindy Eich said.

“Like so many diseases it impacts so many facets of your life, so we determined we wanted to help other brain cancer families who are going through this.”

On Friday, Fremd is hosting a Brain Cancer Awareness Night during its girls and boys basketball doubleheader against Palatine. Girls tip off at 6 p.m.

It will include a fundraiser for the Kendall Nicole Eich Foundation and feature a display of photos and stories of other “brain cancer warriors.” As of Tuesday 19 people were to be honored on the “warrior wall.”

“I think it’ll be a nice way to acknowledge those folks,” Cindy Eich said.

One of the first families the foundation served was that of Dave Yates, the hall of fame Fremd girls basketball coach who died of glioblastoma this June 11. Kathy Yates, the coach’s wife, reached the Eichs about holding Friday’s event, Cindy Eich said.

The foundation also offers “Kendall’s Challenge” in the summer, a 42-day walking, running and biking event that this year drew participants in 36 states and four foreign countries.

As well, people may donate to the foundation at lovegoesfurther.org.

Cindy Eich recalled another of Kendall’s quotes as she battled cancer: “This isn’t a fight, this is my life, so instead of fighting I’m going to keep on living and enjoying every adventure.”

Her foundation is there to assist fellow adventurers.

“Through easing the financial burden, providing memories, making experiences or achieving goals, we want to be a conduit to helping them move forward in a positive way,” Cindy Eich said.

Four-peat?

The College of DuPage seeks to join Augustana, North Dakota State and Carroll College in Montana as the only college football teams to win four consecutive national titles.

Coach Matt Rahn’s Chaparrals (10-1) get after it at noon Saturday in the NJCAA Division III championship against North Carolina’s Louisburg College (8-2), in the Red Grange Bowl at COD’s Bjarne Ullsvik Stadium in Glen Ellyn.

College of DuPage is 6-0 in Grange Bowl appearances, which since 2021 have counted as national titles.

The Chaparrals are led by freshman quarterback Justin Bland of Glenbard North, who has passed for 2,934 yards and 36 touchdowns to just 5 interceptions.

The South Elgin duo of freshmen Michael Tringali and Mason Montgomery are two of the team’s top tacklers.

In the past three Grange Bowls, College of DuPage has won by no more than 5 points. This season its average margin of victory is 39.7 points.

Admission is $10. The game also will be livestreamed on ESPN+.

A prince of Dukes

Last Friday retired Hinsdale Central football coach Ken Schreiner told us he’d lost his friend, former York and Prospect football coach Gary Grouwinkel.

Grouwinkel, 88, died Nov. 28 at home in Mesa, Arizona, three years after the death of his wife of 62 years, Diane. Both were from Iowa, near the Illinois border, born about 28 miles apart.

“He epitomized what a program leader should be,” Schreiner said. “Respectful of those with whom he competes, modest in both victory and defeat, truly concerned about the student-athletes for whom he was responsible. Aside from that, he was a family person to be admired.”

The news quickly spread.

“He was an exceptional human, teacher and coach at York,” said athletic director Rob Wagner.

Grouwinkel succeeded throughout his career, playing offensive line for Iowa Rose Bowl victories in 1957 and 1959, a teammate of NFL Hall of Fame players Bob Jeter and Alex Karras.

Out of college he became a head coach at West Branch, Iowa. He won a 1963 state title at Ottumwa High before taking college assistant positions at North Dakota, Arizona, Northwestern and Florida State. Achievements, such as North Dakota’s two bowl wins, came at each stop.

An Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee, Grouwinkel went 31-24 over six seasons as Prospect head coach. He really got going at York.

The Dukes’ victories leader with a record of 108-63, from 1982-99 he led York to 10 playoff appearances and eight West Suburban Conference and WSC Silver titles. Before he arrived, York had won 14 games in seven seasons.

His successor, Terry Grider, was a finalist for the head job along with Grouwinkel. After Grouwinkel got hired he asked Grider to be defensive coordinator, a position Grider held throughout Grouwinkel’s tenure.

“He was such a great coach and person. He came into York and turned the whole football program around,” said Grider, set to fly in from North Carolina for the services with his wife, Danette.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Road, Mt. Prospect, with a memorial service to follow.

“He just had a way of dealing with people and making you feel good about the work you were doing,” Grider said.

He said Grouwinkel developed the “York football family,” which on Nov. 30 made its first state title game appearance.

“I know Gary would have been rooting for them,” Grider said.

doberhelman@dailyherald.com

Former York football coach Gary Grouwinkel, seated, is pictured at York’s 2022 alumni recognition game along with retired York dean and freshman football coach Phil Urbanski, and his daughter, Maggie Urbanski. Grouwinkel, 88, died Nov. 28 at his home in Mesa, Arizona. Courtesy of York High School