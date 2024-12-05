Prospect Heights police chief retiring, deputy chief tapped to take top spot

Prospect Heights Police Chief William Caponigro, right, and his named successor, current Deputy Chief Milo Derman, stand in front of portraits of their predecessors at the city's police station. Courtesy of Prospect Heights

Prospect Heights Police William Caponigro, a 25-year member of the department, will retire in the early spring and be succeeded by current Deputy Chief Milo Derman.

Mayor Patrick Ludvigsen recently announced the transition plan, commenting on both men’s service to the city.

“He’s a cop’s cop who also kept up with modern policing,” Ludvigsen said of Caponigro in a statement. “He can be proud of his legacy.”

The mayor also addressed the selection of Derman for the police department’s top post.

“He is respected by peers, has the right philosophy and strategy for policing, and exudes confidence, without being cocky,” Ludvigsen said.

Prospect Heights’ next police chief was born in Serbia 34 years ago, but at 12, was sent to live with an uncle in the U.S. due to the war in his native country. His family followed later.

Derman joined the Prospect Heights police department after earning a degree at the University of Illinois in Chicago.

He’s looking forward to this next step in his professional journey.

“I view this role as an opportunity to shape the future of law enforcement, to evolve alongside the community’s needs, and to implement innovative strategies to aid our officers in the execution of their duties,” he said in a statement. “Whether it’s improving officer training, embracing new technology, or enhancing our approach to mental health and crisis response. I believe in the importance of continuously learning and adapting.”

Caponigro spoke to the skills he recognized in Derman while the younger man was a probationary patrol officer in 2013.

“He absorbed everything, had an amazing work ethic and demonstrated great concern for citizens,” said Caponigro, who was a field training officer at the time. “I knew he was going to do well.”

In fact, Caponigro at one point persuaded Derman to stay with the department rather than pursue an opportunity with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

“I told him he was the future of the Prospect Heights Police Department,” the departing chief said.

Derman shared his philosophy of the position he will be taking over from his mentor.

“Ultimately, being a police chief is about leaving a legacy of trust, fairness and service,” Derman said. “It’s about ensuring that every officer in our department is equipped, empowered and motivated to serve with honor. Furthermore, my objective is to show all our residents the exceptional caliber of officers and civilian employees within our department.”