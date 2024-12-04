Tool Library of Lake County reopens at new location in Mundelein

After more than four months, the Tool Library of Lake County reopened last weekend in a new location in Mundelein. Courtesy of Larry Lustig

After more than four months in transition, a homegrown volunteer enterprise and resource for do-it-yourselfers has reopened with a new name and location in Mundelein.

It took endless hours of prep work by dedicated volunteers, but the renamed Tool Library of Lake County is back in business in a larger, renovated space at 309 N. Seymour Ave.

“We’re back and everyone is pretty upbeat,” said Mark Wilson, a retired attorney and treasurer of the not-for-profit organization. “We didn’t know where we were headed.”

What had been known as the Mundelein Tool Library opened in June 2021 at the village’s former water division facility in the downtown area, not far from its new space.

Then, as now, it is said to be the only tool lending operation of its type in Lake County and in the region outside Chicago. With about 450 active members, the library is notable for its inventory of about 2,000 tools and pieces of equipment for check out at no cost.

The name was changed to emphasize that the service is available to all in Lake County and to clarify that it operates as a separate entity and is not affiliated with the village.

With redevelopment of the area pending, the library’s former home was sold by the village for a proposed brewery/restaurant and it had to move.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com From left, Paul Kaufman, Brett Loding and Larry Lustig unload equipment from a trailer as part of the move Aug. 1 of the Tool Library of Lake County to its new home at 309 N. Seymour Ave. in Mundelein.

The process started in mid-July and included packing, moving, upgrading and building out the new space, reshelving and cataloging inventory, and numerous other details.

“Fire safety, sprinklers, lighting, painting, you name it,” said Larry Lustig, a member of the organization’s board who owned a construction company for a number of years. “Most of our volunteers are retirees with hands-on experience.”

A core group, including Lustig, were indispensable, noted Van Miller, a Mundelein resident who originated and pursued the idea of a tool library after seeing a similar facility during a visit to Portland, Oregon.

“The work they have put in there is amazing, and their personal time commitments ridiculous,” noted Miller, a founding member of the library and board member.

However, besides the physical labor to ready the space, the move presented other considerations, notably funding and additional costs, as the library now pays rent.

“For our little organization, it absolutely is a challenge, but we have a sound plan and we’re on target with the plan,” Wilson said.

That includes a capital campaign to raise $45,000. To get there, a GoFundMe page has been created. Tax deductible donations from individuals and businesses have been received and local, state and federal grants are being pursued.

That includes a “generous” monthly donation to help with operating costs for the entire term of the lease from Hawthorn Management Services that has kept the tool library afloat, Wilson added.

An annual membership fee will be required and a small rental charge instituted for expensive or much requested items such as snowblowers and aerators, for example, Miller said.

Hours going forward are 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturdays and 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Thursday operations are expected to resume soon.

As always, tool advisers will be on hand to answer questions and advise patrons.

“It’s a feel good place to be,” Miller said. “I’m excited we are back open and look forward to engaging with the patrons once again.”

Visit https://toollib.org/.